Reviving the ancient craft of linen production in Scotland

Rosie Bristow is helping to develop the processing skills and equipment needed to help use Scottish-grown flax for sustainable fashion.

The designer said: “We want to be able to provide a locally-grown and regenerative alternative to the exploitative and extractive fast fashion industry.”

The blue-flowered crop is being grown and harvested at Lauriston Farm in Edinburgh, which is helping to find suitable varieties for growing in Scotland. This farm-led trial is funded by Innovative Farmers and managed by the Soil Association.

Flax was once an important part of the agricultural heritage in Scotland until cheaper imported textiles became popular in the 1900s.