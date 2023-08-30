Our surrogate has given us our 'whole world'

A couple have spoken about the joy a midwife has brought to their lives after acting as a surrogate for them.

Ami and Stuart Geddes, from Erskine in Renfrewshire, lost their son when he was born 15 weeks early, and were told Ami may not survive another pregnancy.

After hearing their story, midwife Jennifer Halliday offered to carry their next child.

Jennifer gave birth to Connie just as she found out she had passed her first year midwife exams. She will now go into her second year of studying.

The couple said that Jennifer had made all their dreams come true, and they have made a friend for life.

Ami said: "She's given us our whole world. She's given us everything."