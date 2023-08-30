There's something very different about the men taking part in Scotland's Warriors Premier League - every player is overweight.

In fact it's a condition of participation. They must have a waist of at least 38in (96cm) or a BMI of over 30, making them clinically obese.

But for the 500 men involved in the league - which includes teams like Monster Munchen and Alloa Unathletic - the trophy isn't the only reward.

Gary Thorn, the league's founder and chairperson, and Craig Leitch - a player for Corstorphine Dynamo Goliath - outline how the teams are helping players lose weight and improve their mental wellbeing.