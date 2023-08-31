Scotland's summer 2023 was a tale of two extremes.

It started on an uncomfortably familiar path - with climate records being smashed.

But July and August became a disappointing affair for Scotland, especially for those seeking summer warmth.

A stuck jet stream pattern deprived us of the sun-kissed afternoons many had hoped for.

A jet stream - a flow of winds high up in the atmosphere - often helps steer weather systems our way.

But it can remain in a static pattern, meaning you are often left with the same type of weather for days or even weeks on end.

It was this scenario that helped numerous heatwaves to develop across the near continent while much of Scotland and the UK was left with the reverse - cool, wet days and some unseasonably windy weather too.