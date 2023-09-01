RAAC ‘is like a concrete Aero bar’

The Scottish government has said it is still trying to establish how many schools contain collapse-risk concrete.

More than 100 schools in England have been told to close areas of their buildings that have RAAC.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan said councils across the country were carrying out assessments, with all expected to report back by next week. He also said he was aware of two schools where safety work was being done.

The Scottish government has said that where it is found, remedial work could include the closure of impacted rooms or sections of the building and the use of temporary, modular provision for pupils to ensure the continuity of education.

Colin Meikle, an architect associate with BDP in Glasgow, explained what RAAC is, what the problem with it is, and why and when it was used.