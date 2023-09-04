Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Six trucks and two height vehicles were sent to the B-listed building on Hunter Street at about 14:45 on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reported casualties.

It is the third fire at the site this year. The business closed in 2019 and the building was due to be converted into 19 flats.

The plans were withdrawn and the property has again been put up for sale.