First Minister Humza Yousaf has said that Scotland has the "most generous" childcare offer in the United Kingdom.

Speaking while unveiling his programme for government, the first minister set out a childcare expansion plan.

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish government will expand early learning care by providing funding to six 'early adopter' local council areas. This will extend access from the age of nine months through to the end of primary school.

The plan also includes accelerating the expansion of childcare for families with two-year-olds and supporting efforts to recruit more childminders. Mr Yousaf said the government aims to recruit a thousand more childminders by the end of the current parliament.

The Scottish government also aims to provide funding to the private and independent sector so that those who provide early learning childcare are paid a minimum of £12 per hour from April 2024.