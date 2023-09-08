Two young brothers from Paisley are celebrating after they both won prestigious UK golf titles on the same day.

Lucas won the 5-6 age group, while Evan took the 7-8 year-old title at the Wee Wonders British Grand Final in East Lothian last month.

It is just the latest in a list of achievements for the young golfers who were holding clubs before they could walk.

The boys come from a golfing-mad family with cousins, grandparents and uncles all talented players. Dad Callum is a former Scottish amateur champion and played for a time on the European tour. Mum Clare-Marie is a golf coach.

Next year the boys will play at Pinehurst in North Carolina, a course that has hosted multiple major tournaments and the Ryder Cup.