Humza Yousaf and Douglas Ross clash over police funding
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross and First Minister Humza Yousaf clashed at First Minister’s Questions over the issue of police funding.
Mr Ross highlighted body-worn cameras for police officers, and the evidence given by Police Scotland that they may not be able to fully roll them out next year given budgetary constraints.
The first minister said his government had increased the budget of Police Scotland, adding: “Scotland is undoubtedly safer under this SNP government”.