Uncertain road ahead for Scotland's mobile cinema

Scotland's Screen Machine mobile cinema is at risk of closing after being in operation for 25 years.

The lorry, which has a small cinema inside its trailer, tours the Highlands and Islands, Argyll and Bute and North Ayrshire.

The service's purpose-built vehicle is out of action due to breakdowns. A replacement has been leased until early next year, but there is no funding in place to continue the service beyond then.

Locals describe the cinema's travels as a "mega event" which helps bring people together, providing the chance to "laugh and cry together".

Video by Eilidh Davies