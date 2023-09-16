Climate activists are marching in Edinburgh as part of a global day of action against fossil fuels.

The march has been organised by a coalition of groups including Friends of the Earth Scotland, Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace.

Their route takes them from the Mound to the Scottish parliament via the city centre.

They are calling on the UK government to cancel its latest tranche of 100 oil and gas exploration licences.

Prime Minister Rushi Sunak announced the new licences in in July alongside funding for a carbon capture project in the north east of Scotland.