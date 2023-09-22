Sir Ed Davey has told BBC Scotland News the Rosebank oil field development west of Shetland should not go ahead.

In an interview, ahead of his party's conference in Bournemouth, he said the focus should instead be on renewables and insulating homes.

A decision on Rosebank, the UK's largest untapped oil field, is expected shortly from a UK government regulator.

"Scotland has a fantastic renewables record and a fantastic renewables potential. That has to be our priority," he said.