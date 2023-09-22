William Kent is a keen sword fighter. He is also blind.

The 21-year-old, from Forgandenny in Perth and Kinross, has Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that affects the macula of the eye.

He recently completed his Duke of Edinburgh gold award - cycling, horse riding and taking part in Historical European Martial Arts to achieve it.

Following on from his outdoor adventures with Duke of Edinburgh, he plans to abseil off the Forth Road Bridge to raise money for a local charity, despite his fear of heights.