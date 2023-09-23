NHS staff and patients are being "left in the dark" about the potentially-dangerous Raac, Labour's Jackie Baillie has said.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) could be present in up to 254 NHS buildings including hospitals. The crumbly material can collapse without warning.

The Scottish government confirmed 97 buildings have been assessed since a review was ordered.

More than half of the NHS buildings suspected of containing the concrete are still to be inspected by specialist engineers.

“We genuinely feel that NHS staff, patients, they’re being left in the dark about the true extent of the problem and whether there is a danger to their health and wellbeing", Scottish Labour's deputy leader told the BBC.

NHS Assure - the body responsible for NHS building safety - said 132 of 254 identified buildings are at high risk of containing Raac while 122 were medium risk.