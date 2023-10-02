Craig Black is a former professional footballer turned full-time artist.

His signature 'acrylic fusion' technique involves pouring layers of paint over footballs, basketballs and Formula 1 helmets.

The Greenock artist has had his work showcased across the globe and works with clients such as Fifa, Uefa and the NBA.

At the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Craig was commissioned to create 32 bespoke footballs for each competing country, designing them during live performances in front of players and coaches.

Video by Morgan Spence