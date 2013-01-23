abandoned caravan
Caravan 'can't be towed away'

Edinburgh City Council has said it is powerless to penalise the owner of a caravan which has been parked on a yellow line for about four months.

It is parked in the city's Lower Gilmore Place, just metres from the city's traffic wardens' headquarters.

Morag Kinniburgh reports.

