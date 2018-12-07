Tour round Scotland's new film studio site
Tour round Scotland's new film studio site in Port on Leith

A site has been confirmed for a new Scottish film and TV studio.

It will take residence in an industrial building in the Port on Leith near Edinburgh.

Screen Scotland said the studio could be up and running by the end of 2019.

Executive director Isabel Davis details how the "enormous" space will be used.

