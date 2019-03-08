Video

Pupils in North Ayrshire have welcomed full-time counsellor's posted at each of the area's high schools as part of a push to improve mental health.

BBC Scotland's The Nine learned the initiative, the first of its kind in Scotland, was rolled out to try to cut the number of young people taking their own lives.

School-based counsellors deal with cases including substance abuse, self-harm and depression.

One pupil said the move has made a "huge difference".