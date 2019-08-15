Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'How do I charge an electric car?'
BBC Scotland reporter Angie Brown considers all the changes she would need to make if she switched from a petrol car to an electric one.
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-49335415/how-do-i-charge-an-electric-carRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window