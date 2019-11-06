Video

Teenager Britney was verbally and physically attacked - but after reporting the incident to teachers, she was the one who was threatened with suspension.

Now the 17-year-old from Edinburgh is calling on the local council to do more to tackle the problem and provide more help for victims.

Britney told BBC Scotland News about an incident in which she stepped in to defend a friend who was being attacked.

She explained: "They [fellow pupils] called me the N word and said things against my skin. It was really bad. I was shocked. They all launched at me. After that the teachers got involved. A teacher took me home.

"The next day they said I would be suspended."