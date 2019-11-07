Media player
War veteran Tom Gilzean recalls laying a poppy for his brother
A war veteran who has died at the age of 99 spoke to the BBC a number of years ago about the brother he lost in the war.
Tom Gilzean recalled taking a single poppy and laying it at commemorations in Edinburgh to remember his 18-year-old sibling.
Mr Gilzean was a prolific fundraiser who collected more than £1m for good causes.
A book of condolence has been opened at Edinburgh City Chambers to mark his death.
07 Nov 2019
