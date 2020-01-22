Rebuilding one of the world's biggest dinosaurs

Video

One of the largest Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletons in the world has been painstakingly reassembled in Edinburgh.

Scotty, as the creature is known, is star attraction at a National Museum of Scotland exhibition on Tyrannosaurs which runs until May.

Timelapse filming shows a team of experts reassembling a cast of the skeleton.

Scotty was found in Canada in the early 1990s and was named after the Scotch that was used to toast the discovery.