Calum Grevers, who has muscular dystrophy, is looking for his first house in Edinburgh.

He has a £32,000 mortgage deposit raised through crowdfunding but after a three-year search, he hasn't found one property he can afford.

He is using the Scottish government's Low-cost Initiative for First-Time buyers (Lift) scheme - a shared equity scheme that was launched in 2007.

But Calum says that restrictions - including a price cap - mean people in need of accessible properties are frozen out of the city's competitive housing market.