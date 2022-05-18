Frankie Mack taught himself how to sing by watching videos on YouTube - and now makes his living as a professional singer.

After some initial rejection, he practiced his craft in local pubs and care homes in his home town of Edinburgh before going on to win awards in Tenerife and Las Vegas.

While he was in the US he met Michael Bublé, and sang along with him at one of his concerts - prompting the star to say: "You ain't stealing my gig, buddy."