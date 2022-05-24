A former police officer has told the Sheku Bayoh public inquiry she feared he was going to kill her during a chase on a Fife street.

Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy in May 2015 as they responded to reports of a man armed with a knife.

Nicole Short recalled he shouted an expletive then added: "Come on then."

The ex-PC also told the inquiry she suffered an "almighty blow" to the back of the head as she tried to run away.