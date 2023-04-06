The family of murdered woman Fawziyah Javed said the spark has gone out of their lives forever.

A statement read outside Edinburgh High Court by Natasha Rattu said: "There is no more joy and the zest for life has gone. We have been left in the depths of dark forever to suffer to suffer this lifelong loss."

Kashif Anwar, 29, killed the 31-year-old when she plunged from a rocky outcrop on Arthur's Seat during a holiday in September 2021.

As she lay dying, Ms Javed, from Yorkshire, told a police officer her husband had pushed her.