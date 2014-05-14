The Chief Executive of Glasgow 2014 has apologised "unreservedly" for the failure of the ticketing system for the Commonwealth Games.

Ticket sales remain suspended until the problems causing long delays and issues with finalising transactions are resolved.

David Grevemberg, the chief executive of Glasgow 2014, told BBC Radio 5 live's Phil Williams: "We absolutely apologise unreservedly to everyone who's been affected by this disappointing situation." "This is not in keeping with the Glasgow 2014 experience."