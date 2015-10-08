A woman has been jailed for three years for trying to extort money from a mother and daughter who died in an apparent suicide pact.

Linsey Cotton, 33, began an internet scam that targeted Michael McDonough. His mother and sister, Margaret, 52, and Nicola, 23, later became embroiled.

The women were found fatally injured at a hotel in Greenock after Cotton had demanded £5,500 to keep them from jail.

Cotton was jailed after she admitted fraud and threatening the women.

At Paisley Sheriff Court, Sheriff Robert Fife described her conduct as "deplorable" and "cruel".