Midges swarm in Argyll
A walk in Scotland's hills can be an itchy business.
Scott Sweeney filmed this cloud of midges while out with his dog near his home in Inveraray, Argyll.
Remember to take midge protection if you're planning a walk in Scotland's hills.
06 Jun 2018
