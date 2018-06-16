Fire breaks out at Glasgow School of Art

Media player
Fire breaks out at the Glasgow School of Art
Artist Tako Taal was at the school student union bar when the fire broke out.
"Everyone was confused and shocked," she said.
"I've never seen a fire this large before."
16 Jun 2018
