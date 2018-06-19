Muriel Gray: Art school is going to come back
The chairwoman of the Glasgow School of Art board Muriel Gray says the building will be back, but it will just "take more time".

The Mackintosh Building was nearing the end of a multi-million pound restoration when it was ravaged by fire.

Construction experts have suggested it might be so badly damaged it would have to be torn down.

