Water main burst causes disruption in Glasgow
A burst water main caused flooding in Glasgow and affected water supplies to thousands of homes.
The burst happened in Garscube Road, near the M8 flyover in Cowcaddens, causing severe congestion in the area.
Properties in some area experienced a loss of normal water supply, low water pressure or discoloured water.
Scottish Water apologised to customers for the disruption, as engineers work to restore normal supplies.
13 Jul 2018
