'Blair, we all stand with you'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicola Sturgeon praises hate crime victim Blair Wilson

Nicola Sturgeon has praised a 21-year-old man for his response to suffering a violent homophobic attack.

Blair Wilson posted a defiant selfie on social media after being left with a black eye and blood running down his face.

The first minister, speaking at Pride Glasgow, said Blair showed the "principles and values" that should define the country.

  • 14 Jul 2018