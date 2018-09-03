Celtic apologise over crush outside stadium
Celtic have apologised to fans caught up in a crush outside the club's stadium.

One person was taken to hospital and five more were injured before Sunday's match against Rangers after stadium access points were changed.

Some supporters climbed over a high fence to escape the overcrowding, with one falling from a wall.

The club said it regretted that so many fans were faced with the situation.

