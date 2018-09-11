Video

Two communities have come together as Christian and Muslim women walked alongside each other in Glasgow's Queens Park to discuss their lives and faith.

The walk, organised by The Church of Scotland and Amina Muslim Women's Resource Centre, was inspired by the Church of Scotland Moderator, the Right Reverend Susan Brown's campaign to encourage more people to engage with the outdoors.

The moderator believes that having discussions about faith in less formal settings can help to break down barriers.

''When you're walking, you look at people differently,'' she said.

''If you're walking alongside somebody, the conversation's a lot looser, it's a lot freer and I think a lot richer in many respects as well''.