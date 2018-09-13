Media player
'Please help find my brother's killer'
The sister of a man who was killed in a drive-by attack has issued an emotional public appeal to find his killer.
Lynsey More told how she held her dying brother after he was shot in the street.
Gary More, who had addiction issues in the past, was pronounced dead at the scene.
13 Sep 2018
