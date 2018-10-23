'I'm striking with a heavy heart'

Video

A care worker who is on strike in Glasgow said she and her colleagues had walked out on their clients with a "heavy heart".

Debbie McGrath said the people she cared for are "like family" but she insisted strike action was necessary.

She told the BBC: "We have been fighting for a long time, some of our colleagues are no longer with us to fight for this.

"The council know they have been in the wrong for a long time, they know we have been going on strike, they haven't put any action into plan as I am concerned.

"We are all out here heavy hearted about leaving our clients. Our clients are more than just clients, when we are working seven on and seven off they become part of your family.

"It is hard for us, but we have to do what is right for us and our families."