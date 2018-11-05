Abuse victim's sister: 'We're haunted by what we learned'

Video

The sister of a man abused by Jim Torbett says her family will be "haunted" by what they learned during the trial.

Michelle's brother, Andrew Gray, died in an accident in Australia.

Before his death, he asked his sister to fight for justice for him and other boys who had been abused by the founder of Celtic Boys Club.

Jim Torbett was jailed for six years after being convicted of sexually abusing three boys over an eight-year period.

Speaking outside the High Court in Glasgow, Ms Gray said that her family would be haunted by what they had heard during the trial but that the guilty verdict meant they would "be able to sleep tonight".