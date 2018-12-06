Media player
Film shows effect of 'illegal scallop dredging' near Oban
Divers say they have filmed evidence of suspected illegal scallop dredging in a protected area near Oban.
It shows a "suspicious" boat at night in the Firth of Lorn Special Area of Conservation.
Although the footage does not show dredge gear in use, divers say they subsequently visited the sea bed and discovered damage in keeping with dredging.
The evidence has been presented to concerned groups in the town and is being investigated by Marine Scotland.
