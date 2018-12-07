Owen Hassan's mother makes emotional plea
The mother of murdered Glasgow man Owen Hassan has made an emotional plea for information.

AnnMarie Lynch said she hoped no other family would endure her suffering at the hands her son's 'violent' killers.

She asked anyone with information to contact police "immediately".

Mr Hassan was found fatally injured in Greenview Street in Pollokshaws on 7 November.

