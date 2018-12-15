Unseen 1970s footage of M8 in Glasgow

Media player
Unseen 1970s footage of M8 motorway in Glasgow
Previously unseen footage shows the early days of the M8 motorway in Glasgow
The film has been restored and digitised by the Glasgow Motorway Archive.
They published the footage to showcase the history of the major work of civil engineering.
15 Dec 2018
