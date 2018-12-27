Media player
Clinical waste staff 'gutted' at redundancy news
Workers at a troubled clinical waste firm in North Lanarkshire have been handed redundancy notices.
Healthcare Environmental Services (HES) told staff they were being made redundant with "immediate effect".
In a letter given to employees, managing director Garry Pettigrew said it was due to circumstances "outwith our control".
About 150 people are employed at the firm's base in Shotts, and almost 400 at depots throughout the UK.
