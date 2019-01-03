Media player
Former HES staff 'turning to foodbanks' after redundancy
Former staff of a Lanarkshire-based clinical waste firm say they are turning to food banks because they are unable to claim lost pay.
Healthcare Environmental Services (HES) in Shotts served all its staff with redundancy notices on 27 December.
A group of former HES drivers met at the Salvation Army hall in Shotts to discuss the situation and what to do next.
03 Jan 2019
