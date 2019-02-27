Video

A man questioned by police over one of Scotland's most high-profile murders has spoken publicly for the first time.

Iain Packer was interviewed by police investigating the murder of sex worker Emma Caldwell whose body was found in a Lanarkshire forest 14 years ago.

BBC's Disclosure asked Mr Packer if he had taken Ms Caldwell to the woods for sex. He admitted making that admission to police but said he did so under duress.

He insisted he had not been there before and did not kill the 27-year-old.

In his interview with the BBC, he said: "I've not been rough with any woman. I've never hurt a woman in my life.