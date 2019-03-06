Media player
'Fighting for life, now fighting for fun'
Rhys was a born with six disabilities and a fighting spirit.
He's been boxing since he was 10, but as boxing isn't a disability sport he fights against able-bodied competitors.
He is thought to be the first competitive disabled boxer in the UK and certainly the youngest.
The 18-year-old from Greenock is one of the 12 finalists in the BBC Young Reporter Competition.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
06 Mar 2019
