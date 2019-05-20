Fire
Video

Councillor's car torched outside Strathaven home

A councillor who woke up to find his car on fire believes he was targeted because of his work.

South Lanarkshire councillor Graeme Campbell told BBC Scotland he thinks the incident is linked to a planning case he has been working on for 18 months.

The fire service was called to the councillor's Strathaven home in the early hours of Monday morning.

A spokeswoman confirmed the fire was being treated as wilful.

