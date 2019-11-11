Tenement building collapses after Glasgow fire
A three-storey tenement building collapsed in Glasgow

A three-storey tenement building in Glasgow's southside has collapsed after a fire spread from a ground floor shop.

Fire crews worked through the night to tackle the blaze in the building on Albert Cross in Pollokshields.

Residents were evacuated and one person was treated for the effects of smoke.

