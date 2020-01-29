Rubbish tip workers: 'We found OAP's life savings'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rubbish tip workers Tony and Kenny: 'We found OAP's life savings'
Recycling centre workers Tony Scanlon and Kenny McAdam spent two hours hunting through rubbish to find old gravy tins containing a pensioner's £20,000 life savings.
The cash was accidentally dumped at Dalmoak Recycling Centre in Dunbartonshire by the woman's family, who were clearing out her home.
Kenny said he and Tony did their "very best" to retrieve the money and "save the day for old pensioner".
Tony added the pensioner's relatives were delighted the substantial sum of money had been found.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-51288637/rubbish-tip-workers-tony-and-kenny-we-found-oap-s-life-savingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window