Second fire to hit Glasgow street in six months
Firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze that took hold in the top floor of a Glasgow tenement.
It is the second fire to hit the street within six months.
Smoke engulfed the roof of the building while crews blasted the flames from a height appliance.
01 Apr 2020
