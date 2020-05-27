Drone drops off island virus masks
Drone drops off Isle of Mull coronavirus masks

Trials of delivery by drone are taking place on the Isle of Mull on Scotland's west coast.

Masks and dummy cargo are being flown between Oban and the hospital on the island.

The project involves Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, drone delivery firm Skyports and Thales, with special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority.

